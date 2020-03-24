Smart dealership cuts hourly staff

I have calls into a laid off worker, was told when I went to Smart the GM was in a meeting - and I waited - and have a faceboook DM to the CEO of Gurley

It's website states that smart started in 1954 as a single store by Johnny Lujack, the great Notre Dame and Chicago Bears Quarterback and winner of the 1947 Heisman Trophy, (alongside his father-in-law. Since it has grown to be the largest automotive dealer group in the Quad Cities. Smart Automotive currently has 11 new car franchises and over 2,000 new, used and and certified pre-owned vehicles to choose from.