Smashed Burgers brings quality bar food to BeerTinis in Davenport

The mission behind Smashed Burgers is simple, co-owner Kelsi Hopper said — to serve high-quality burgers with a smile.

After almost two months in business, the family-owned restaurant is working to set itself apart from the rest with good food and company.

"We're really just trying to make the atmosphere different and make that what people want to come back for," Hopper said.

Smashed Burgers opened in mid-September at 3801 Rockingham Road, Davenport, within BeerTinis. The restaurant is open 4-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight Fridays, 11 a.m.-midnight Saturdays and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays.

Hopper said Smashed Burgers, which she opened with her partner, Ryan Terry, was a dream 12 years in the making. They both worked in the food and drink industry prior to opening the restaurant, and wanted to open a place of their own. Focusing on burgers made sense because of the locale and Terry's preference for them.

"Ryan's passion is burgers — if you asked him, that's his food favorite food group," Hopper said. "And then just being attached to the bar it kind of worked out best, that's a good bar food."

Smashed Burgers has a weekly special burger alongside the main menu, which includes unique burgers, sandwiches, salads and more.

While they haven't been open long, Hopper said they plan to expand operations to include a food truck in spring 2023, another long-held goal for the couple.

BeerTinis customers, other businesses and residents in the area have shown up in support of the restaurant in a big way since its opening, Hopper said, and business has been steady.

"I'm a very chatty lady. I'm not often speechless, but I've been very speechless just from all the love and support and acceptance from just everybody down here that we've gotten," Hopper said. "It's just been amazing."