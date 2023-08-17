During the month of August, Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo, is featuring a special exhibition of artwork by Illinois students.
The Illinois Art Education Association creates the annual exhibition of work by students in kindergarten through 12th grade. This year features 44 framed works.
Pieces from the Illinois Art Education Association are on display at Smith Studio Gallery in Geneseo.
The exhibit has been compiled every year for more than 20 years, but this is the first time it has been on display in the northwest corner of Illinois. The latest version has been traveling the State of Illinois for the past year with eight previous stops including the rotunda at the State Capitol.
The artwork will be on display until the end of August. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays with free admission.
Quad City Arts paints a road mural for the 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI
Clare Phares paints over a stencil of a bike along the Riverfront Trail at Veterans Memorial Park Boat Ramp, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Davenport. Phares participated in the Quad City Arts road mural for the last stop of RAGBRAI.
ELIZABETH PRUITT
Lead artist Sarah Robb paints a stencil along the Riverfront Trail at Veterans Memorial Park Boat Ramp, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Davenport. The road mural by Quad City Arts was done in the RAGBRAI's theme of "Be Bold, Ride Gold."
ELIZABETH PRUITT
Waldo Perez, left, traces the outline of Clare Phares for the Quad City Arts road mural along the Riverfront Trail at Veterans Memorial Park Boat Ramp, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Davenport. Quad city Arts is painting about 15,000 square feet of River Drive with about 900 pounds of gold paint.
ELIZABETH PRUITT
A Quad Cities logo is painted along the Riverfront Trail at Veterans Memorial Park Boat Ramp, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Davenport. To welcome the last leg of the RAGBRAI, the Quad City Arts has painted a road mural in gold paint for cyclists.
ELIZABETH PRUITT
Evelyn Toher rolls a paint brush to fill in a design along the Riverfront Trail at Veterans Memorial Park Boat Ramp, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Davenport. The 50th annual RAGBRAI will end in Veterans Park along the mural painted by Quad City Arts.
ELIZABETH PRUITT
Alyssa Proksch lays down as an outline of her body is drawn along the Riverfront Trail at Veterans Memorial Park Boat Ramp, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Davenport. Proksch painted her own design on the outline.
ELIZABETH PRUITT
An outline of one of the Quad City Arts artists rests along the Riverfront Trail at Veterans Memorial Park Boat Ramp, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Davenport. The artists outlined their bodies as a design and as an artist's signature.
ELIZABETH PRUITT
Artists with Quad City Arts continues working on their road mural along the Riverfront Trail at Veterans Memorial Park Boat Ramp, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Davenport. The mural is projected to end on Friday in preparation for the cyclists with RAGBRAI to come through.
ELIZABETH PRUITT
