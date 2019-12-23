Smoking marijuana will still be prohibited for Illinoisans in public housing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Violet Cavendish, communications coordinator of the Marijuana Policy Project, said this issue is nationwide.

“This problem is actually a direct result of the contradictory nature between the state and federal marijuana laws … any federally-funded program has to adhere to federal law,” she said.

“Until the issue is resolved at the federal level, there’s nothing states can do to resolve this issue, which is really unfortunate.”

Cavendish further said this leads to Illinois’ “most vulnerable population” being negatively impacted, such as disabled, elderly and/or low-income residents.

“They are the ones that are subjected to these federal complications,” she said. “There’s really nothing they can do … if you can’t smoke in your house and if you can’t smoke where you live, what are your options? It doesn’t leave much room.”

Congressman Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-Washington D.C., brought forward a proposal in April 2019 to address this issue. The Marijuana in Federally Assisted Housing Parity Act of 2019 would permit the use of marijuana in federally assisted housing, such as public housing and Section 8 housing, if it was legal in the state.

The bill did not advance.

As for private smoking lounges, an idea that's been floated by some in Rock Island, “I’m not sure if any states have actually implemented social lounges or locations for marijuana use," Cavendish said. "It has been talked about, so that would be a possible solution, but it’s not ideal."

