At Pleasant Valley School District the list is short and sweet but not too sweet. In other districts, the list is lengthy and detailed.
Although Iowa Quad-City school districts all must adhere to federal guidelines, they differ in policies that determine what snacks can be brought to classrooms.
Just this school year, the Pleasant Valley School District implemented a policy that, according to Cindy Lewis, director of elementary education, gives parents confidence in what their children will eat in the classroom. Pleasant Valley has had guidelines for some time for snacks being brought into schools. But after an advisory team meeting in 2017, the list was tweaked even more.
“We’re not trying to make parents crazy,” Lewis said. “We’re saying to parents you can be confident that the snacks that another student in your child’s classroom brings in are going to be on this list.”
There are some exceptions. If a teacher wants to throw a party because her class has read 100 books, for example, she sends a note to the parents saying what will be served and the parents have the opportunity to opt out.
Homemade snacks have been on the banned list for some time. If the district can't be sure what's in the snack, it can't be served at school.
Parent responses have been mixed to the new restrictions, Lewis said. “Some parents feel like we’ve overstepped. They want to bring candy.”
Acceptable items are fresh or cupped fruit, fresh vegetables, reduced-fat string cheese, plain Rice Krispies treats, pudding cups (fat-free preferred), SkinnyPop popcorn, certain kinds of Nabisco 100 Calorie Packs and Pepperidge Farm Goldfish or Pretzels (whole grain preferred) and Lay's baked chips.
Items cannot contain nuts or be made in a facility that uses shared equipment.
“We’re rolling it out first in the elementary schools,” Lewis said. “Can you choose this, not that, and still have a lovely party? I believe you can.”
So does Julia Marbach, of Bettendorf, who is among a group of parents interested in school wellness in Scott County.
“I believe children can best realize a healthier student environment when our school and community leaders are asked (and positively supported) to lift up nutrition standards when snacks are shared during the school day,“ Marbach said.
She wants to see all schools in Iowa follow best practices in the state. Marbach has reached out to Quad-City organizations including the Quad-City Health Initiative, United Way of the Quad-Cities Area and Iowa State Extension to help promote best practices in Scott County schools.
Bettendorf School District: The celebration snack list is “nut aware.”
District nurses, director of nutrition services and administrators developed a list of safe snacks for students. According to the policy: “We have listened to feedback from parents and are providing a revised list that may be used for either daily or celebration snacks."
The celebration foods on the list are acceptable for birthdays, holiday parties and at the teacher’s discretion. Parents are asked to limit treats to one snack per student. Food cannot contain nuts or be made in a facility that uses shared equipment.
Foods must be store-bought, brand-name specific and come in the original packages.
The list notes that the district does not consider all the items on the list to be healthy. Celebration snacks include specific baked goods, candy (one item per student per day), cereal bars, specific kinds of crackers, pretzels and popcorn, certain fruits and vegetables and some frozen snacks.
Davenport School District: Coni Dobbels, supervisor of food and nutrition at Davenport Schools, says the district list posted on its website are suggestions for parents who want to bring healthier snacks to the classrooms.
The list was developed, she said, because a parent approached the district about suggestions for healthy snacks.
"We try to educate and help parents and teachers," Dobbels said. Each school within the district can use its discretion about what students can bring to the classroom.
On the Healthy School Snacks list are fruits, including applesauce, individual fruit cups and frozen fruit bars, along with vegetables in raw or dehydrated forms.
North Scott School District: Amy Guerrero, food services director, said the district’s safe snack list primarily addresses snacks safe for children with allergies.
A Smart Snack list includes items that parents should send to school, and only items on the smart snack list are sold in the buildings, she said.
Items on the elementary-school safe snack list are approved to be shared for special occasions. Only the items on the list are allowed in the classroom.
According to the policy, “If a snack is brought in and is not on the list, it will be sent home.”
Not all foods on the list are considered to be healthy, the policy notes. It includes Cheetos Jumbo Puffs, several kinds of Tostitos chips and Cheez-It crackers, along with Twizzlers, Tootsie Rolls, baked chips and varieties of cheese and yogurt.