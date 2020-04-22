Snider says Rock Island County will pay the liens on Hope Creek

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Though the ongoing battle on the East Moline City Council over whether East Moline should collect liens against Rock Island County for the Hope Creek Care Center property or liens plus interest since 1984 apparently is not quite over, Rock Island County administrator Jim Snider said Tuesday evening he is prepared to accept the city's offer of having the county pay the liens but without any interest.

At Monday’s meeting, done remotely via Zoom, a 4-2 vote with one abstention approved collecting only the liens — or $11,242.51 — not an additional $200,000-plus in interest. But it still is still in dispute.

Alderwoman Jayne O’Brien said she did not vote yes and emailed both Mayor Reggie Freeman and City Administrator Doug Maxeiner on Tuesday morning to say she never actually voted, even though it was thought she had, due to some sound problems. There were some sound issues during the evening. All alderman attended remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Maxeiner said Tuesday he was going to proceed with what was approved at Monday's council and contacted Snider.

Snider said Tuesday evening the county would abide by the decision of the council and pay the bill on the liens of $11,242.51. "We don't want to jeopardize the sale to Aperion," he said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.