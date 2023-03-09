A slushy snowfall is descending upon the Quad-City region.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a mix of rain, sleet and snow is expected south of Galesburg with the heavier snow impacting everything north. Warm ground temperatures and air temps above freezing will impact accumulations.

The evening commute could be slippery with a rain and snow mix taking over, said meteorologist Tom Philip. Snowfall amounts had lowered slightly as of Thursday morning, and 1-3 inches are expected.

"It will be that heavy, wet, slushy, snowfall," he said.

Daytime temperatures are expected to hold steady at about 37 degrees with eastern winds in the 10-15 mph range. The northern Scott County area is expected to see a little more snow than the rest of the area. The heaviest of the snow is expected to hit during the evening commute, accounting for slippery road conditions, he said.

Thursday night calls for a low of 32 degrees with eastern winds in the 5-10 mph range. Snowfall is expected to wind down in the region by midnight. Friday is expected to be mostly cloudy, but another round of snow/rain mix could hit on Saturday.

The NWS is calling for a chance of rain and snow from 12-3 p.m. then a chance of rain after 3 p.m. Saturday night, rain is expected before midnight and a chance of snow is possible as well. The chance of precipitation is 80%, with less than half an inch of snow possible.