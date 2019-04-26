With more rain and snow forecast to fall this weekend in the Mississippi River Valley north of the Quad-Cities, the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, could exceed the 20.5-foot crest that is forecast for Tuesday.
Meteorologist Tom Philip of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said that as of Friday night, the North Central River Forecast Center in Chanhassen, Minnesota, did not have in its river forecast for Rock Island the snow and rain the area to the north of the Quad-Cities is expected to receive.
Philip said that data likely will be in the river forecast Saturday night. That snow and rain, plus the rain that is expected throughout next week could send the river higher than the forecasted 20.5 feet.
Friday and over the weekend, Philip said the forecast calls for 3-6 inches of snow north of U.S. 20 and a rain-snow mix or just rain south of that.
“It’s a sharp gradient, so it’s tough to tell where it will be rain, a rain-snow mix, and accumulating snow,” he said. “The north side of the U.S. Highway 20 corridor could see on the order of 3-6 inches or so of wet, heavy snow.”
All total there could be 1- to 1 ½ inches of water from the system working its way into the Mississippi River, he said. But it is too soon to tell how the crest will be affected.
Still, Philip said, forecasters are confident the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15 will reach 20.5 feet on the low end, and could reach 21 feet on the high end.
There are chances of rain and thunderstorms throughout next week which could lengthen or add to the crest, as well, he added.
Flood stage at Lock and Dam 15 is 15 feet.
Davenport city spokesman Kurt Allemeier said that the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15 has been above major flood stage of 18 feet for 34 consecutive days and counting, surpassing the previous record of 31 days.
The River’s Edge and compost facility will again be temporarily closed until the river drops below 19.5 feet.
Modern Woodmen Park is open and the River Bandits are at home through Sunday.