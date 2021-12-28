 Skip to main content
Snow blankets Quad-Cities on Tuesday, more expected New Year's weekend
The Quad-Cities was blanketed with snow on Tuesday, just missing Christmas weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday for 17 counties in eastern Iowa and western Illinois including Scott, Muscatine, Louisa, Rock Island, and Mercer counties.

The area is expected to get between 1 and 3 inches of snow and ice accumulations in a light glaze, according to the National Weather Service. Snow and freezing rain is expected to change to rain south of Highway 30 later this afternoon.

The weather service warns drivers to plan on slippery road conditions during the day, which could impact the evening commute.

Most traffic crashes happen during light snow fall, not blizzards, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation, so drivers should drive slow and cautiously because it will be difficult to stop. Nearly three-quarters of crashes in wintry weather occur with less than 2 inches of snow, according to the IDOT.

Iowa residents can check the status of road conditions and even locate where plows are at 511.ia.org. Illinois residents can check road conditions at gettingaroundillinois.com.

Upcoming weekend

A storm system is expected to bring light snow to the area Wednesday evening, according to a National Weather service alert.

But a stronger winter storm will impact the region Friday night and Saturday. Heavy snow is possible, according to the National Weather Service, but it’s too early to know how much snow will fall. The weather service advises to keep checking in to reevaluate travel plans as more information is available.

Breaking News