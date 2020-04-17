Snow coming to end, warmer weather on the way

Snow will taper off in intensity to mainly light snow and flurries across much of the area through daybreak according to the National Weather Service.
Still a few bands of moderate snow and additional light accumulations are possible, mainly north of I-80.
If driving this morning be alert for the potential of slippery travel conditions, as some roadways are being reported as partially to mostly covered in slush or snow. Also, be especially careful on bridges and overpasses as they are susceptible to cooling down and thus could be icy in spots.
Today: Snow, mainly before 9 a.m. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 44. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Saturday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 61.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
