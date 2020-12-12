Related to this story

Most Popular

Monsignor Richard Soseman dies of COVID-19
Local News

Monsignor Richard Soseman dies of COVID-19

  • Updated

Monsignor Richard Soseman, an Alleman graduate who went on to become priest and served in Rome and played a major role in the ongoing canonization effort of Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen, died Wednesday morning of COVID-19 at St. Francis Hospital in Peoria.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Miller-Meeks talks recount process, Hart challenge