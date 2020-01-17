Snow day: Winter storm hits the Q-C
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Arrest warrants have been issued for two people police say robbed a woman seriously injured after she fell off the suspects’ car trying to get…
- Updated
Here's an updated list with the latest additions.
- Updated
Robert Long lived in a humble home on a modest street in Davenport.
- Updated
A 61-year-old Davenport woman with a history of drug and burglary convictions that date locally back to 1999 has been arrested for selling cra…
- Updated
The '"Fish Guy," who became a celebrity almost overnight last year after a photo of him carrying a huge catfish went viral, is back in Scott C…
'We've got to cauterize these wounds': Davenport Schools to seek forgiveness of $9 million in negative unspent balance
- Updated
The Davenport School Board unanimously approved a proposal Thursday to request the Iowa Department of Education’s School Budget Review Committ…
Davenport police have arrested two more people in connection with a conspiracy to defraud a Davenport credit union, bringing the number of arr…
- Updated
The opening of 38 new apartments in the former Davenport school district administrative center on Brady Street is the latest in a string of im…