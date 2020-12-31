Snow emergencies declared in Rock Island, Davenport

A city of Rock Island snowplow clears snow from Centennial Expressway near 78th Avenue Wednesday in Rock Island.
Two Quad-City communities have declared snow emergencies starting Friday, Jan. 1.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of western Illinois, southeast Iowa, for the possibility of up to 0.2" of ice accumulation, according to the National Weather Service Quad-Cities.
The forecast is for 2-4 inches of snow.
DAVENPORT
Restrictions run from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. Vehicles parked on
Posted Snow Routes during a Snow Emergency will be ticketed and towed. ROCK ISLAND
Restrictions begin at noon Friday. Once the snow is 2 inches deep, parking is not allowed on marked snow routes until the snow has ended and been cleared. Vehicles in violation could be towed and receive a $35 parking ticket.
Rock Island residents are asked not to park on residential streets to facilitate snow removal.
