Snow emergencies declared in Rock Island, Davenport

Two Quad-City communities have declared snow emergencies starting Friday, Jan. 1.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of western Illinois, southeast Iowa, for the possibility of up to 0.2" of ice accumulation, according to the National Weather Service Quad-Cities.

The forecast is for 2-4 inches of snow.

DAVENPORT

Restrictions run from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. Vehicles parked on Posted Snow Routes during a Snow Emergency will be ticketed and towed.

ROCK ISLAND

Restrictions begin at noon Friday. Once the snow is 2 inches deep, parking is not allowed on marked snow routes until the snow has ended and been cleared. Vehicles in violation could be towed and receive a $35 parking ticket.

Rock Island residents are asked not to park on residential streets to facilitate snow removal.

