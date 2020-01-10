Snow emergencies for several cities; weather-related cancellations

The winter storm heading our way has prompted several Quad-Cities to declare snow emergencies.
The Davenport snow emergency will be in effect from 10 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Sunday.
Vehicles parked on posted snow routes during a snow emergency may be ticketed and towed.
Residents and visitors to the downtown are encouraged to park for free in the city’s ramps to avoid a ticket and tow.
Free parking is available beginning 5 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Sunday.
The Rock Island snow emergency goes into effect at 7 p.m. Once snow depth has reached 2 inches, parking is not allowed on any marked snow routes until the snow has stopped and has been cleared.
Vehicles parked on marked snow routes can receive a $35 parking ticket and may be towed simultaneously.
To facilitate snow removal the city is requesting that Rock Island residents not park on residential streets until snow removal is completed.
You have free articles remaining.
Clinton has declared a snow emergency effective from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Sunday.
If vehicles have not been removed by noon, Saturday, the Clinton Police Department will enforce the ticket and/or towing process.
Calendar parking is in effect. Whenever there is a snow emergency, calendar parking AUTOMATICALLY goes into effect.
Please be aware that all snow routes will be cleared first, before crews begin to clear residential areas.
A Snow Emergency is being declared for the village of Carbon Cliff. It goes into effect at 8 p.m. Friday and is tentatively set to expire at 8 p.m., Monday.
Parking on Snow Routes is prohibited when a Snow Emergency is in effect. Once snow depth has reached 2 inches, vehicles parked on Snow Routes will be ticketed and may be towed. Vehicles parked on marked snow routes can receive a $50.00 parking ticket in lieu of being towed.
All streets and roadways within the Village Corporate Limits are considered a snow route.
Also,
Saturday's Winter Open House at Eden Valley Nature Center in Clinton County has been rescheduled. It will be held in two weeks.
Davenport Budget Worksession has been rescheduled for Wednesday, January 15 immediately following the regular City Council meeting.
Quad-City Times