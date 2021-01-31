Snow emergencies issued throughout Quad-Cities

The weekend snowfall has prompted snow emergencies to be declared in much of the Quad-Cities.

Snow totals in the immediate Quad-City area mainly were in the area of 3-4 inches, with 3.0 inches recorded at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline and 3.7" inches measured at the Davenport Airport.

Moline

City of Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri has declared a snow emergency because of snow accumulation Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 30 and 31. The declaration of a snow emergency obligates residents (under the terms of a City Ordinance) to move their parked vehicles off designated “snow routes” to assist in the snow removal effort.

Residents may find the designated snow routes at: https://moline.il.us/DocumentCenter/View/367/SnowRouteMap.

Rock Island

The city of Rock Island declared a snow emergency effective at noon Saturday, Jan. 30, that continues.

Once snow depth has reached 2 inches, parking is not allowed on any marked snow routes until the snow has stopped and has been cleared. Vehicles parked on marked snow routes can receive a $35 parking ticket and may be towed simultaneously.