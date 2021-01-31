 Skip to main content
Snow emergencies issued throughout Quad-Cities
Snow emergencies issued throughout Quad-Cities

  • Updated
Snowfall in the Quad-Cities area.

The weekend snowfall has prompted snow emergencies to be declared in much of the Quad-Cities.

Snow totals in the immediate Quad-City area mainly were in the area of 3-4 inches, with 3.0 inches recorded at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline and 3.7" inches measured at the Davenport Airport.

Moline

City of Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri has declared a snow emergency because of snow accumulation Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 30 and 31. The declaration of a snow emergency obligates residents (under the terms of a City Ordinance) to move their parked vehicles off designated “snow routes” to assist in the snow removal effort.

Residents may find the designated snow routes at: https://moline.il.us/DocumentCenter/View/367/SnowRouteMap.

Rock Island

The city of Rock Island declared a snow emergency effective at noon Saturday, Jan. 30, that continues.

Once snow depth has reached 2 inches, parking is not allowed on any marked snow routes until the snow has stopped and has been cleared. Vehicles parked on marked snow routes can receive a $35 parking ticket and may be towed simultaneously.

To facilitate snow removal, the city is requesting that Rock Island residents not park on residential streets until snow removal is completed.

East Moline

In East Moline, the snow emergency continues until 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31.

Motorists are asked to refrain from parking on posted, designated snow routes and arterial/collector routes such as 7th, 13th and 19th Streets until such time that the snowfall has stopped and the street plowed.

Residents who live in a cul-de-sac or court are asked to consider moving their vehicles off the street to enable crews to plow properly.

Davenport

In Davenport, crews will continue plowing and salting posted snow routes until they are clear to the curb before moving to residential roads. The city asks residents to keep vehicles off posted snow routes until the Snow Emergency expires at 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31.

