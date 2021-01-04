Snow emergency overnight in downtown, Hilltop areas of Davenport

Because of the volume of ice-covered snow, snow teams were not able to fully clear the parking lanes in the downtown Davenport and Hilltop areas Sunday night, according to a news release from the city of Davenport.
A snow emergency specific to these areas, excluding 3rd and 4th streets, will go into effect tonight from 9 p.m. through 6 a.m., Tuesday.
Parking on posted snow routes in these areas will be prohibited during the emergency.
To assist with off-street parking, free parking in the city’s three ramps will remain free through 5 p.m., Tuesday. Park in the ramps to avoid a ticket and tow.
Quad-City Times