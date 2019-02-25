The massive overtime costs that still are being calculated from this season's onslaught of snow and ice are bad enough.
But now local city budgets could take another hit from salt costs, which are rising with demand.
Public works departments throughout the Quad-Cities use different accounting methods when tracking labor costs. But all the calculations show the same results: The 2018/2019 winter season has been a budget buster.
In Davenport, for instance, public works hours are calculated as "fully loaded labor cost," which means the city counts regular time, overtime and benefits. Those costs for all of last season totaled $353,000, department director Nicole Gleason said.
But the same costs this season in Davenport already were at $640,000 by Feb. 14.
In Bettendorf, public works budgeted $50,000 for winter season overtime, but workers already have been paid $65,000.
Rock Island's interim public works director, Michael Bartels, estimates his budget overages will be almost identical to Bettendorf's.
"For the 2019 budget season ... we budgeted $40,000 in OT and have already exceeded that number by $11,500," Bartels wrote in an email Monday. "This does not include the last two weeks, as payroll has not been completed, and I expect this number to increase from $11,500 to approximately $15,000."
In Moline, overtime costs from November through January totaled $131,464. Already about $15,000 higher than last year's overtime costs, Moline hasn't yet calculated costs from February, which delivered several weather events.
"We wind up using staff from all the divisions in Public Works, and we have to collect that (cost) from all of those different areas, and we also include compensation time earned in the OT costs," Rodd Schick, Moline's general manager of municipal services, wrote in an email. "We’re over budget, but the reality is that we only budget for mild to moderate winters. This one is a doozy!"
Also on the minds of those managing street-department budgets is their dwindling supply of road salt and the de-icing fluids added to salt and/or applied directly to road surfaces ahead of storms.
The total ticket for Davenport's salt supply last year was about $600,000, Gleason said. But public works had used $915,000 worth of salt this season by mid-February.
Some departments, such as public works in Rock Island, use a calendar-year budget for snow removal, so their money is supposed to hold out through this December.
"We’re doing OK with salt, but it will be close," Schick predicted of Moline's supply.
It would be best if remaining salt reserves hold out until spring, because prices have doubled. And the effects on next year's salt buying also could be impacted by this extra-snowy season.
"One concern for myself and probably all other municipalities in the Midwest is what will the salt prices look like for the next winter season?" said Rock Island's Bartels "Usually prices are based on demand, and currently we see a high demand for salt and it's almost March.
"We paid $50.48 (per) ton this winter season, and will have to go out for bids next month. I have called around to suppliers in the Midwest and, if you do not have a contract in place currently, the prices are starting around $115 (per) ton.
"I hope salt prices are not at that level when our bids are awarded in September of this year."