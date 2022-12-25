Snow into Monday, but much warmer temperatures and some rain expected later in the week

A winter storm advisory has been issued for the Quad-City region until noon Monday as a quick-hitting clipper system brings snow to the area Sunday night into Monday, Meteorologist Timothy Gunkel said.

“We’re forecasting one to three inches widespread,” Gunkel said. “Looking upstream it’s looking like there may be some hefty snow north of the Quad-Cities.”

While a few areas in the Quad-City region may get more than is predicted, “one to three inches is a good bet,” Gunkel said.

Monday’s high temperature is expected to reach 19 degrees and then fall to a low of 2 degrees Monday night before the winds turn from the southwest bringing much warmer temperatures and a chance of rain for later in the week.

It is for certain that New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day will not be anywhere near as cold as Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, and the snow that falls is not going to be around long.

Tuesday’s high under mostly sunny skies will reach about 27 degrees with a south wind blowing at 5-15 mph. The low Tuesday night into Wednesday will be about 22 degrees.

By Wednesday, the high temp under mostly sunny skies will reach 41 degrees. Clouds are expected to move in later in the day. The overnight low is expected to be 35 degrees.

Thursday’s high is expected to reach 55 degrees under cloudy skies. There is a 50% chance of rain Thursday night with a low of 39.

The highs Friday and Saturday are expected to be in the middle 40s with chances of rain both days.

New Year’s Day at this point is expected to be cloudy with a high of 44 degrees.

The normal high temperature for this time of year is about 33 degrees with overnight lows of about 17 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service statistics, before the blast of cold air that moved into the Quad-Cities on Thursday, the region had been above normal on the average temperature. Through Saturday, however, the average monthly temperature was 28.6 degrees, about 1.3 degrees below normal. The high temperature Sunday reached 18 degrees.

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center is indicating in its eight to 14-day outlook issued Sunday that the Quad-City region has a 70%-80% chance of being above normal on temperatures through Jan. 8. How much above normal those temps are remains to be seen.

That same outlook is indicating that the Quad-City region is trending toward being wetter, which would be welcome considering the drought that is impacting most of Iowa, and the Quad-City region