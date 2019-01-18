With the Quad-Cities preparing to be hit by another snowstorm, local agencies shared tips for staying safe in winter weather.
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency suggests you set plans with family members, charge mobile devices, prepare a home emergency kit and stock your car with important items for winter survival. If needed, a list of warming centers will be online at readyillinois.gov.
“Being unprepared for winter weather is not only inconvenient, it’s dangerous,” IEMA Chief of Staff Jennifer Ricker said in a release. “With more snow and dangerously cold temperatures on tap for much of the state, the time to act is now to ensure you and your family are prepared for everything from a dusting of snow to a major winter storm.”
IEMA encourages drivers to stay off the road when possible, to allow crews to clear and treat roadways.
Home Instead Senior Care suggests keeping the thermostat at 65 degrees minimum and adding an extra blanket and hot water bottle to the bed to stay warm. To prevent falls, stay inside during the storm, and ensure the rubber tips of canes or walkers aren't worn smooth. Stay in touch with family and friends and make arrangements for help if the power goes out or there's a blizzard.
Genesis Health System recommends footwear that fits properly and has increased traction, as well as using products to melt ice and increase grip on sidewalks, walkways and driveways.