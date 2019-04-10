Snow piling up north of the Quad-Cities could result in higher river levels in a few days.
Also, the Quad-City region may be in for a little snow Sunday.
Zach Uttech, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said the Mississippi River is the only Quad-City river that remained at flood stage Wednesday:
- Mississippi River, Rock Island: 20.56 feet. Flood 15 stage is 15. The river continues to fall slowly in the Quad-Cities.
- Rock River, Moline: 11.5 feet, with flood stage at 12 feet. Not much change is expected in the next week.
- Wapsipinicon River, DeWitt: 8.16 feet, with flood stage at 11 feet.
From .75 to .5 inches of rain fell throughout the Quad-City area overnight Tuesday into early morning Wednesday, Uttech said.
Between two and three inches of snow was on the ground in the Decorah area, where the temperature was 32 degrees Wednesday afternoon, Uttech said.
“They’re expecting more snow in southern Minnesota into southern/central Wisconsin,” he said. “That’s all going to melt in two to three days. That runoff will just go back into the Mississippi at La Crosse and Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.”
Dubuque, Iowa, expects a secondary crest at the end of next week. “That will slowly work into the Quad-Cities by the end of next week or the weekend,” Uttech said. “We do expect the river level to slowly rise once again.”
On top of that, more precipitation systems are lined up.
For the current week, a wind advisory is in effect for the Quad-Cities now until noon Thursday, when showers and possible thunderstorms will come through the area. The high will be 65.
Friday will remain windy, with a high near 50. No rain is expected.
Saturday will be sunny, with highs with highs in the lower 50s, and no rain.
On Sunday, there’s a possibility of rain mixed with snow.
“It’s so hard to get (the river) to go down,” Uttech said. “It’s hanging right around 20 feet, which is a pretty big impact, all the way through April 17.”
The amount of rain will have an impact on the levels, he said.
Flood affect wells, too
“Ground water is out of sight, out of mind,” said Aaron Martin, in Westerville, Ohio, spokesperson for tbe National Ground Water Association, which has 10,000 members across the world, mostly in the United States and Canada. Members include contractors, scientists and engineers, suppliers and manufacturers that supply materials.
“When there’s flooding, there’s a lot of things to worry about,” he said. “The one thing you may not think about is your well.”
If the well working is properly and is maintained, the flood most likely won’t impact drinking water, he said. “The onus is on the homeowner to take care of the well.
“Wells get contaminated. When there’s flooding, that water carries contaminants,” which can include runoff, e coli and even prescription drugs, Martin said. “The worst part is sewage runoff from animal farms and sewage treatment plants that aren’t working properly.”
If a well isn’t sealed properly, and water gets contaminated, “You have to make sure you have a professional come over and clean that.”
“This what we spend the year doing, trying to let folks know how important protection of ground water is,” Martin said. “Protect your well, protect your groundwater system.”
“It’s not just about wells. It’s about protecting groundwater from all sides.”