A storm moving near the Quad-City region could drop between 2 and 4 inches of snow on Thursday depending on how it tracks, Meteorologist Timothy Gunkel of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Wednesday night.

“We’re looking at a mess,” Gunkel said. “We’re expecting the storm to move in about 9 a.m. with a rain snow mix, but we’re looking for it to convert to mainly snow by noon.”

It is going to be a heavy, wet snow which will make things slushy, he added.

While the forecast is 2-4 inches, Gunkel said that it is a gray area. “Some models show a higher amount and some models show less snow.”

The high is expected to reach about 37 degrees with an overnight low of 30 degrees.

How much the roads will be impacted remains a question, Gunkel said. “The more snow we get, obviously, the more we’ll see heavier impacts on the roadways.”

The heaviest snow is expected to occur during the evening commute, given what the weather models were indicating Wednesday night, he added.

The rain and snow is forecast to end sometime between 8 p.m. and midnight.

After a cloudy cold day Friday, Gunkel said another system will be moving through over the weekend bring another chance of snow.

“A clipper from the northwest will be coming through the region with the potential to bring a couple of inches of snow,” he said.

That system was too far out Wednesday night to say exactly where it would track and what the full snow potential will be Saturday into Sunday. Forecasters likely will have a better track of the storm on Friday.

But as for Thursday, the chance of precipitation is 100%, Gunkel said. East winds will be blowing 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. Snow accumulations during the day are forecast to be 1-3 inches.

Thursday night’s forecast calls for east winds blowing at 10-20 mph, but changing becoming north early Friday after midnight. New snow accumulations are expected to be 1-3 inches.