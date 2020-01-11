Snow prediction reduced to 1 to 3 inches

The Quad-Cities dodged another big storm with forecasters now expecting only 1 to 3 inches of snow to hit the region.
Hydrologist Jessica Brooks with the National Weather Service said most of the snowfall is expected to come by late afternoon, with conditions improving tonight.
"The amounts we were potentially predicting are not going to be as high as we thought," she said. The rain and drizzle that blanketed the region off and on all morning lowered the snow amount, she added.
The temperature was 25 degrees at 12:30 p.m.
Throughout the morning, city crews dealt with treating slick roads as emergency personnel responded to multiple accidents across the region. The Scott County Emergency Management Agency had warned people to avoid travel if possible, particularly on side roads and gravel roads.