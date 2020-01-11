Snow prediction reduced to 1 to 3 inches

The Quad-Cities dodged another big storm with forecasters now expecting only 1 to 3 inches of snow to hit the region.

Hydrologist Jessica Brooks with the National Weather Service said most of the snowfall is expected to come by late afternoon, with conditions improving tonight.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"The amounts we were potentially predicting are not going to be as high as we thought," she said. The rain and drizzle that blanketed the region off and on all morning lowered the snow amount, she added.

The temperature was 25 degrees at 12:30 p.m.

Throughout the morning, city crews dealt with treating slick roads as emergency personnel responded to multiple accidents across the region. The Scott County Emergency Management Agency had warned people to avoid travel if possible, particularly on side roads and gravel roads.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.