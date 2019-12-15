You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Snow should be mostly finished early Monday in the Quad-Cities
breaking

Snow should be mostly finished early Monday in the Quad-Cities

{{featured_button_text}}

Quad-City roads were slick with wet snow late Sunday, but most of it should be over by early Monday.

Brian Pierce, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said 1 to 1.5 inches of snow is expected in the metro Quad-City area, with the snowfall ending sometime before sunrise Monday.

Monday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Monday night will be mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Tuesday will be warmer and sunny, with a high near 31.

1
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News