Snow should be mostly finished early Monday in the Quad-Cities

Quad-City roads were slick with wet snow late Sunday, but most of it should be over by early Monday.

Brian Pierce, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said 1 to 1.5 inches of snow is expected in the metro Quad-City area, with the snowfall ending sometime before sunrise Monday.

Monday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Monday night will be mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Tuesday will be warmer and sunny, with a high near 31.

