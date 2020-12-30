Snowstar opens for business

Tuesday night's snowfall arrived just in time to provide a boost to Snowstar Winter Park as it prepares for what is traditionally a busy New Year's holiday weekend.
Snowstar Assistant Manager Valerie O'Rourke said the facility at 9500 126th St. W. in Andalusia opened its winter season for skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing Dec. 26.
"Every time there's fresh powder, it makes things a bit busier," O'Rourke said. "We're just getting ready to install our terrain park area, so that will be open this weekend. It always brings out a crowd that wants something a little more challenging on the slopes."
Snowstar's popular tubing park has turned into a New Year's Eve and New Year's Day destination. To keep customers safe because of COVID-19, attendance is being restricted to 25% of capacity, and reservations are encouraged.
"The capacity is about 75 people every two hours," O'Rourke said. "You can walk in, but times are filling up fast because demand is so high. People want to get out since they've been stuck inside for so many months. We've had a really tremendous response with everyone calling in for (reservations)."
Masks are required at the park, and customers are being asked to warm up inside their cars instead of in one of the buildings. Social distancing is encouraged, and skiers must stay with their own party when riding chairlifts.
Customers are allowed to come inside to use restrooms and order food, but indoor dining is discouraged. For outdoor diners, Snowstar built several fire pits and installed outdoor patio heaters.
"We've been selling s'mores. We call it 'S'more Fun at Snowstar,'" O'Rourke said. "We've been selling s'mores like crazy because it's almost like a camping experience in the skiing industry. It's brought a lot of families together; I think they really enjoy it. Over at the tube hill, every day we have the s'mores kits, they sell out."
When Mother Nature doesn't provide enough natural snow, Snowstar uses its snow-making equipment to cover the hills and bald patches.
"We've had a great team working at night," O'Rourke said. "They worked all through Christmas break making (snow) so we could have a successful opening. We've done extremely well for our opening weekend."
O'Rourke said the facility would aim for St. Patrick's Day week for the close of its season.
Jennifer and Doug Harper of Illinois City will take over as new owners of the snow park in April, once zoning has been approved.