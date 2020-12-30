Snowstar opens for business

Tuesday night's snowfall arrived just in time to provide a boost to Snowstar Winter Park as it prepares for what is traditionally a busy New Year's holiday weekend.

Snowstar Assistant Manager Valerie O'Rourke said the facility at 9500 126th St. W. in Andalusia opened its winter season for skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing Dec. 26.

"Every time there's fresh powder, it makes things a bit busier," O'Rourke said. "We're just getting ready to install our terrain park area, so that will be open this weekend. It always brings out a crowd that wants something a little more challenging on the slopes."

Snowstar's popular tubing park has turned into a New Year's Eve and New Year's Day destination. To keep customers safe because of COVID-19, attendance is being restricted to 25% of capacity, and reservations are encouraged.

"The capacity is about 75 people every two hours," O'Rourke said. "You can walk in, but times are filling up fast because demand is so high. People want to get out since they've been stuck inside for so many months. We've had a really tremendous response with everyone calling in for (reservations)."

