Snowstar ski resort shut down, awaiting chairlift inspections

ANDALUSIA — Snowstar Winter Sports Park is temporarily shut down because its chairlifts need to be inspected.

Tom Coe, chief ride inspector of the Illinois Department of Labor, confirmed that Tuesday, saying four chairlifts need to be inspected at the ski resort, which also offers tubing, snowboarding and zip lining.

A representative of the company could not immediately be reached for comment.

The facility will be closed “until their inspections are completed and we finish up our inspections,” Coe said. “If things work out in their favor, they may get done this week. It is depending on us finishing our inspection after they comply with the requirements.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coe said the violation could involve fines, but declined to give additional details. He also declined to say if he thought the Illinois Department of Labor would fine Snowstar.

“Every piece of equipment they have is shut down,” Coe said. “They were notified in writing this (Tuesday) morning.”

Coe said there are some third-party inspections that need to be completed.

That does not necessarily mean the lifts are unsafe, only that “they need to complete their inspection compliance,” he said.

Coe also oversees carnival rides, zip lines and any other kind of amusement device, he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.