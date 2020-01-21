You are the owner of this article.
Snowstar ski resort shut down, awaiting chairlift inspections
Snowstar ski resort shut down, awaiting chairlift inspections

020718-STAND-ALONE-004

Ski and snowboard instructor Robert Ducey of Rock Island works at Snowstar Winter Sports Park in Andalusia in 2018. The ski resort is temporarily closed because its chair lifts have not been inspected.

 Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times

ANDALUSIA — Snowstar Winter Sports Park is temporarily shut down because its chairlifts need to be inspected.

Tom Coe, chief ride inspector of the Illinois Department of Labor, confirmed that Tuesday, saying four chairlifts need to be inspected at the ski resort, which also offers tubing, snowboarding and zip lining.

A representative of the company could not immediately be reached for comment.

The facility will be closed “until their inspections are completed and we finish up our inspections,” Coe said. “If things work out in their favor, they may get done this week. It is depending on us finishing our inspection after they comply with the requirements.”

Coe said the violation could involve fines, but declined to give additional details. He also declined to say if he thought the Illinois Department of Labor would fine Snowstar.

“Every piece of equipment they have is shut down,” Coe said. “They were notified in writing this (Tuesday) morning.”

Coe said there are some third-party inspections that need to be completed.

That does not necessarily mean the lifts are unsafe, only that “they need to complete their inspection compliance,” he said.

Coe also oversees carnival rides, zip lines and any other kind of amusement device, he said.

