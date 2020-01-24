Snowstar Winter Sports Park reopened today at noon

ANDALUSIA — Snowstar Winter Sports Park is back in action.

Shut down since Tuesday morning by the Illinois Department of Labor because it had not had it’s chair lifts inspected by a third party this season, the sports park is back in action as of noon Friday.

Snowstar posted on its Facebook page that it is open Friday from noon until 10 p.m.

The Illinois Department of Labor said Thursday night that Lift 1 could open but that lifts 2, 3, and 4 needed additional repair after Thursday’s inspection.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An employee at the park said Fridaythe park is open for skiing and snowboarding and would also offer tubing from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight. They confirmed only Lift 1 is open.

According to Snowstar’s website, six slopes are also open. They are the Big Dipper, the Little Dipper, North Star, Comet, Solar Spin and Rope Tow.

The Illinois Department of Labor shut the park down Tuesday because of the inspection issue. In a post Wednesday morning Snowstar released a statement stressing that “there has never been any question concerning the safety of our lifts.”