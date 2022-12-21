Davenport, Rock Island declare snow emergency ahead of winter storm

The Quad-Cities is preparing for a snowstorm ahead of the Christmas holiday that's expected to bring sub-zero temperatures, high wind speeds, and blowing snow.

Davenport declared a snow emergency effective 8 p.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Friday. Rock Island's snow emergency begins an hour earlier at 7 p.m. until snowfall stops and roads are cleared.

Residents must move their parked cars from posted snow routes during a snow emergency or risk vehicles being ticketed and towed.

The winter storm expected to hamper travel plans for holiday travelers.

The National Weather Service updated its advisory Wednesday, expanding the area under a winter storm warning to include all of Iowa and more than 15 counties in western Illinois.

According to the weather service, snow is expected to start Wednesday night and end Thursday afternoon. About 3-6 inches is expected.

Winds are expected to quickly increase Thursday night after the snowfall stops, leading to near blizzard conditions through Saturday morning with gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

"Travel, especially in rural areas will become difficult if not impossible Thursday night and Friday," reads an alert from the National Weather Service. "If you don't have to travel, don't!"

Wind chills of 20 to 40 degrees below zero are expected Thursday night through Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service recommends keeping a safety kit and cold weather gear in the car if people do need to travel.

Meteorologist Justin Schultz of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Tuesday evening that the snow totals were “trending down,” and that models are indicating about 3-5 inches of “dry, fluffy” snow.

However, it will be tough to gauge how much really is falling given the fact that the winds will be blowing strongly, Schultz said.

Thursday’s winds during the day will be in the 25-35 mph range, while on Friday the winds will be blowing in the 40-50 mph range. Those high winds have the potential to produce blizzard conditions and limit visibility.

The wind on Saturday is expected to dip back to the 25-30 mph range, he said.

Schultz said the storm will “slam” into the Quad-City region Thursday and that the high temperature of 23 early in the day will give way to very cold air with an overnight low into Friday of minus 8 degrees.

The high temperature Friday is expected to be 1 degree. With the wind blowing at 40-50 mph, the wind chill index will range between minus 27 and minus 30 degrees, according to the National Weather Service’s wind chill calculator.

The overnight low Friday is expected to dip to minus 5 degrees meaning wind chill indices will be around minus 36 to minus 38 degrees.

Saturday’s forecast call for sunny skies with a high of 6.

Christmas Day is expected to be sunny with a high of 12 degrees with an overnight low into Monday of 3 degrees.

Reporter Thomas Geyer contributed to this report.