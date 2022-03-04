'So grateful' Nonprofit Humble Dwellings transforms Quad-Cities houses into homes for those starting over

Aaron Hodges’ smile grew wider as he walked into a newly furnished apartment — his apartment — and spotted a framed photo of his 31-year-old daughter.

Karen VanDeCasteele, founder of a small nonprofit that furnishes homes for people making a fresh start in the Quad-Cities, had asked to see a photo of her. Unbeknownst to Hodges, she printed one and set it on display in a donated frame.

“And that’s my baby right there” Hodges said.

It’s a personal touch that VanDeCasteele tries to incorporate in the houses, apartments, townhomes, she, her husband and a network of roughly 30 volunteers furnish.

Hodges, 56, came to the Quad-Cities from Chicago to escape violence in his neighborhood with what he could carry. He stayed with Rock Island’s Christian Care shelter and found housing with help from Valor, an organization that helps veterans on their feet.

That’s when Humble Dwellings, the 501-c-3 nonprofit, entered the picture.

It’s a small, all-volunteer troupe that is steadily getting more and more calls to fill a need that can sometimes be an afterthought once a housing hurdle is met: adding furniture to make a living space feel warm, comfortable and inviting — a home.

“The whole purpose is to make a house a home for those in need,” VanDeCasteele said. “That's our mission. If you don't have that it makes life pretty hard, especially for some of those folks who are struggling to live from paycheck to paycheck or have gone through an abusive situation. We all need the comfort of a comfortable home and a safe space to live.”

Heading out Friday morning, Hodges left in his apartment an uncomfortable mattress, a one-channel TV on a cart, two donated grey mismatched sectionals, an empty kitchen and blank walls.

Then, VanDeCasteele and four other volunteers quickly got to work unloading a cherry-red couch, end tables, lamps, dresser, a refurbished retro kitchen table and decorations they’d picked out from their donated furniture-holding storage unit in Park View.

Sitting in his newly furnished living room, Hodges said he hopes now that he’s situated, his daughter and grandkid can come visit him. They call regularly, but he hasn’t seen her in more than a decade and hasn’t yet met his grandchild in person.

“It’s gonna be a moment,” he said. “Trust me, believe me, it’s gonna be a moment.”

Hodges added: “I want to thank God for all the people in my life that guided me to put me in this position. I’m so grateful. I’m so grateful.”

VanDeCasteele and another volunteer, Rita Smith, had met with Hodges in his apartment once they took him on as a client. Humble Dwellings takes on clients by referral, and Hodges came to them through Goodwill of the Heartland Helping Vets. They took photos, measured and asked about what he needed and what his interests and hobbies were to make the space more personable.

“He (Hodges) said he liked to read, so we got him some books,” VanDeCasteele said. “He said he liked dogs, so we put the pictures of dogs on the wall. He said that he liked red and black. So we were able to provide him with those colors. It doesn't always happen, but it just depends on what we have on hand.”

They then do a survey of donated gently-used furniture and decor in a storage unit the nonprofit rents (which VanDeCasteele notes they are close to outgrowing), and purchase certain items they don’t have enough of (usually vacuums, mops, or small kitchen appliances like toasters).

VanDeCasteele estimates she and Humble Dwellings’ volunteers furnish close to 30 households a year. Social service organizations refer clients who are settling in the Quad-Cities long-term and are starting with close to nothing. Quad-Citians donate gently-used furniture and decorations or with monetary donations, volunteers purchase furnishings from Goodwill, the Restore and Humilty Homes, and in rare occasions: new.

"Humble Dwellings would not be where it is if it weren't for the people who donate furnishings, make financial donations, the wonderful community support and our incredible Humble Dwellings team ... who donate so much of their time," VanDeCasteele said.

Households that Humble Dwellings has furnished include a refugee family fleeing war and persecution in Afghanistan, a mom and her two kids who fled domestic violence, an autistic young woman who needed a home and a single dad who overcame a drug addiction and reunited with his children.

In recent months, Humble Dwellings has been much busier, furnishing 30 homes — about a year’s worth — just since November. The organization works with World Relief and Tapestry Farms to furnish homes for resettled refugees, especially Afghan families after U.S. troops pulled out of the country this past fall and the Taliban toppled the U.S.-backed government, propelling an influx of refugees.

As Humble Dwellings took on more clients in the last seven years, VanDeCasteele said she often joked that God asked her to do more than she bargained for, running a nonprofit almost full time, but she always keeps returning to the work that sprung up organically.

The nonprofit started with an ask to decorate an office.

Knowing VanDeCasteele liked to decorate, a friend volunteered her to spruce up the office of local nonprofit Safe Families for Children of the Quad-Cities. A few months later, the organization asked her if she’d like to help find furniture for a client who was a dad with two little girls to make their bare house feel more like a home.

“So we went to garage sales, and we sent out a little email saying, ‘Do have a bed? Do you have kitchen table? Does anybody have little-girl decorations? So, a few friends of mine and I went garage sale-ing and found about everything,” VanDeCasteele said. “We put it all in my garage, and I think my family, my husband and son whoever we could find, delivered it to this dad.

We loved what we did, and they were so happy. And that’s just how it started out.”

VanDeCasteele said at the time she’d been looking for a new purpose, something more to do. Her stay-at-home mom duties had ended with her kids out of the house. And her husband, Jeff, had retired from Deere & Co.

“I just kept wondering and reading and praying about it and I read a book called “What on Earth am I here for?” by Rick Warren, and I think it was page 56 it said really all we are here on this Earth to do is to love one another and it was like just light-bulb moment. Well, how simple is that?”

She knew she loved decorating and rearranging spaces. So, she says, it all fell into place.

“I just love it. And I don't care if I get frustrated sometimes or I work long hours or you know it's just it's not all glory, but I tell you what. It has also helped me immensely,” she said.

Humble Dwellings is always looking for monetary donations and certain furniture. Right now they are especially short of end tables, dressers, twin sheets, flat-screen TVs and vacuums. You can visit the website or Facebook page at humbledwellingsqca.weebly.com to learn more and to donate.

VanDeCasteele followed up later in a message: “You asked about situations that keep us going ... When a child looks up at you and says ‘are you going to bring us a bed?’ When a man or woman looks you in the eyes and says ‘thank you for all you’ve done for my family.’ When families move in who do not speak English but can (say) thank you in our own Universal language. Hugs, tears and praying or singing in their own language.”

