Soaring COVID-19 numbers continue for Rock Island County, Quad-Cities

Janet Hill, chief operating officer for the Rock Island County Health Department, did not need Wednesday’s numbers for Rock Island County to tell her what she already knew.
Those numbers included three additional deaths in the county Wednesday for a total of 12 in three days for the Quad-Cities, 10 in Rock Island County. The County has now lost 50 residents to COVID-19.The amount of deaths over a two-day and now three-day period are easily the largest amount this county has seen since the onset of the pandemic.
Hill was at the TaxSlayer Center parking lot Wednesday morning where the Illinois Department of Public Health is offering free testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including weekends, through Sunday, Aug. 30.
“Unfortunately COVID is an excruciating illness,” Hill said Wednesday just before testing was about to begin. “Once somebody becomes ill and becomes terribly ill, they don’t die immediately.
“There’s a lot of suffering. They go on ventilators. I had an emergency room nurse tell me once someone goes on a ventilator they have about 3 weeks. And they try really hard to kind of ween them off. And if they can’t wean them off in three weeks, their body shuts down.”
The most recent to die in Rock Island County are a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s, both of whom had been hospitalized; and a man in his 90s who had been in a long-term care facility.
Hill was happy to have a new testing site, even though the last one in the county spent three weeks, two more than were planned when it started in late June at the QCCA Expo Center. A total of 5,000 tests were performed then. But Hill knows the testing is needed again with a positivity rate of about 7.5% in the county.
“We are a hot spot in the state and we are seeing rapidly rising case counts,” is why a site in the county is back, she said. “We are not the only one."
The Metro East area around St. Louis, another bi-state community, with different rules in Missouri and Illinois, is another one, she said.
“The Governor (JB Pritzker) came a couple weeks ago to kind of give us a head-up that we are going in the wrong direction,” she added.
On Wednesday, Don Hill of Rock Island, arrived early. He was in line to get tested because he just admitted his wife, Barbara, to the hospital Tuesday night with COVID-19. Mariana Avila of Moline, waited in line, too. She was there because she had symptoms for two days — a temperature, muscle aches and diarrhea.
Jared Requet, a contractor from Moline, was feeling fine. He wanted to be tested to protect himself and the people whose homes he works in.
Hill wants people to get tested for many reasons.
“If someone has the symptoms from COVID, it’s very important to find out whether they have it so that they can take the appropriate precautions,” she said.
She also wants people who get tested to take their next steps as though they have COVID-19. “Because if they don’t feel well, they should not be out and about, potentially spreading the virus to others,” she said.
And even if they feel well, they should isolate until they get the results, she added.
It was clear Hill is concerned about additional positive cases, which could result in additional deaths in a few weeks.
The health department reported 37 new COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County, bringing the total number to 1,964. Currently, 12 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County. Eight are from an outbreak at Heartland Healthcare Center, Moline.
The news was not good in Iowa either Wednesday.
Iowa topped 1,000 deaths (1,005 ) for the first time. Scott County remained at 17 deaths, but added 24 more confirmed cases for a total of 1,891.
