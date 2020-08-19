Soaring COVID-19 numbers continue for Rock Island County, Quad-Cities

Hill was happy to have a new testing site, even though the last one in the county spent three weeks, two more than were planned when it started in late June at the QCCA Expo Center. A total of 5,000 tests were performed then. But Hill knows the testing is needed again with a positivity rate of about 7.5% in the county.

“We are a hot spot in the state and we are seeing rapidly rising case counts,” is why a site in the county is back, she said. “We are not the only one."

The Metro East area around St. Louis, another bi-state community, with different rules in Missouri and Illinois, is another one, she said.

“The Governor (JB Pritzker) came a couple weeks ago to kind of give us a head-up that we are going in the wrong direction,” she added.

On Wednesday, Don Hill of Rock Island, arrived early. He was in line to get tested because he just admitted his wife, Barbara, to the hospital Tuesday night with COVID-19. Mariana Avila of Moline, waited in line, too. She was there because she had symptoms for two days — a temperature, muscle aches and diarrhea.

Jared Requet, a contractor from Moline, was feeling fine. He wanted to be tested to protect himself and the people whose homes he works in.