Social distancing comes to Davenport City Council meeting

The public was invited to email their public comments to the mayor before the meeting, or to attend the meeting in-person and enter the Council Chambers only to speak. A visitor’s area was designated on the first floor with a television streaming the meeting inside the chamber.

Davenport set up a text response system to communicate info about the public health crisis. Residents can text COVID19 to 69310 for updates on the city’s response to the coronavirus emergency.

Alderman At Large Kyle Gripp noted the “unprecedented time for our city.”

“We’re not really certain how deep the impacts will go in our community,” Gripp said. “But we are certain that as this virus progresses, and we move into the healing phase, the City Council and the city will have to be there to lead in the recovery efforts to heal our local economy and our local community.”

Last week, hundreds of people crowded into Davenport City Hall as City Council honored local students for their art. It was one of the best attended meetings in memory. It was also a study in opposites from Wednesday night’s meeting, where eight people were physically present in Council Chambers thanks to social distancing-measures required by the coronavirus pandemic.