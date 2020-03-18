Social distancing comes to Davenport City Council meeting

The room was empty, but the agenda was full at Wednesday night’s meeting of the Davenport City Council, where city leaders addressed the coronavirus crisis in a mostly empty Council Chambers.
Mayor Mike Matson and three members of council — who sat a safe distance apart — were joined by four members of city staff. The other aldermen phoned into the meeting, which was streamed live online.
“We certainly feel for our community. We ask that everybody support small business,” Matson said. He praised the city’s “how-can-I-help” attitude.
“We have an emergency. Everyone steps up and doesn’t say, ‘oh.’ They say: ‘oh, how can I help?” Matson said. “That’s what we’re talking about in Davenport. That’s what we’re about in this city.”
Public bodies can hold electronic meetings, by phone or video-conference for instance, when an in-person meeting is "impossible or impractical," according to an advisory from the Iowa Attorney General.
The public still retains the right to listen to and observe electronic meetings, which cannot skirt Iowa's Open Meetings Law.
The public was invited to email their public comments to the mayor before the meeting, or to attend the meeting in-person and enter the Council Chambers only to speak. A visitor’s area was designated on the first floor with a television streaming the meeting inside the chamber.
Davenport set up a text response system to communicate info about the public health crisis. Residents can text COVID19 to 69310 for updates on the city’s response to the coronavirus emergency.
Alderman At Large Kyle Gripp noted the “unprecedented time for our city.”
“We’re not really certain how deep the impacts will go in our community,” Gripp said. “But we are certain that as this virus progresses, and we move into the healing phase, the City Council and the city will have to be there to lead in the recovery efforts to heal our local economy and our local community.”
Last week, hundreds of people crowded into Davenport City Hall as City Council honored local students for their art. It was one of the best attended meetings in memory. It was also a study in opposites from Wednesday night’s meeting, where eight people were physically present in Council Chambers thanks to social distancing-measures required by the coronavirus pandemic.
City Administrator Corri Spiegel presented information on the FY21 budget. The tax levy rate of $16.78 per $1,000 in tax valuation will remain the same.
The average residential sewer fee is proposed to increase $8.68 more per quarter, average garbage fee $1.48 more per quarter and the ERU residential clean water fee $0.25 more per quarter.
For median household — a home property valued at $132,779 — the annual changes are estimated to yield a net impact of +$3.18.
Broken down, the median household can expect to pay about $41.01 less in property taxes (due to a reduction in the residential rollback), about $34.71 more in the sewer fee, about $5.93 in the solid waste fee and $0.99 more in the clean water fee.
The operating budget is proposed to increase 3.7% to $151.3 million. Although the capital budget is proposed to decrease 5.7%, funding for street projects is proposed to increase 25.8%, according to figures presented by Spiegel.
Matson thanked city staff for “doing what the citizens asked us to do” in preparing the budget. “We put a citizen survey out. We had public discussions. We had many meetings. [Citizens] want the priority of public safety, infrastructure, streets, to be what we do,” Matson said. “That’s what this budget does.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.