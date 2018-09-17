The Dick Fallow Endowment for Social Justice now is accepting applications for its annual grant through Oct. 16.
The endowment was established in 2013 to carry on the life work of Richard E. Fallow who fought for labor and economic justice; environmental sustainability; and democracy and human rights. Each year, the endowment issues a grant in one of these categories.
The endowment is administered by the Community Foundation of the Great River Bend and managed by Progressive Action for the Common Good.
For application materials visit www.pacgqc.org or the Dick Fallow Endowment for Social Justice Facebook page at https:/www.facebook.com/FallowFund. Or send an email to FallowFund@gmail.com to request application materials.
To be eligible, grant applicants must: offer work that serves the Quad-Cities and surrounding region; be an organization and not an individual; and fit under one of the three categories. With some exceptions, the organization has to be locally chartered and not part of a national organization. The grant is not be available to partisan organizations.
A grant selection committee will decide this year's recipients no later than Nov. 14. The 2018 award recipients will be announced Dec. 6 at the Progressive Action for the Common Good's annual holiday party.
Past recipients include: Guardians of the Prairie and Forest; Palomares Social Justice Center of Moline; the Safer Foundation of the Quad Cities; and Center for Workers Justice of Eastern Iowa.
— Times Staff