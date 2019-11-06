Humility Homes and Services and The Center will host a social services fair Thursday for people experiencing homelessness or who may vulnerable to homelessness this winter.
The fair will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Center, 1411 Brady St., Davenport.
Ashley Velez, executive director of Humility Homes and Services, said the fair is in preparation for opening the emergency overflow shelter, at 824 W. 3rd St., on December 1.
The emergency shelter is for when there is no room at the Humility of Mary Shelter on West 5th Street.
“There will be a number of social service agencies at the fair,” Velez said. “What we’re trying to do is plan to a certain extent for the number of homeless we may serve. Homelessness can occur quickly and without warning, but this gives us an opportunity to plan as far as that is possible.
“We’re trying to make connections with people now, and if we can we want to get them housed before it gets too cold outside,” she said, adding that the goal is to get the homeless and those vulnerable to homelessness identified, help them obtain state and local identification cards, and get their names on agencies’ lists so they can get the help they need.
Last year the emergency shelter took care of 386 people. The hours for the emergency shelter will change, Velez said. Last year it opened at 9 p.m. This year it will open at 8 p.m. to match the closing of the dayroom shelter. This will allow people to go immediately into the warm shelter without waiting.
The emergency shelter will provide a warm place to sleep and a meal.
While the emergency shelter will still be at the King’s Harvest building, Humility of Mary will be operating it, Velez said.
John DeTaeye, director of development for Humility Homes and Services said that as the weather is getting colder, warm clothing is needed, including coats, caps, gloves, socks, and blankets.
DeTaeye also said cash is needed to help stabilize some families on the verge of homelessness so they can remain in a home at least during the winter months.
“If we can stabilize people where they are during the winter, we can then work with them to get them into a longer-term home,” DeTaeye said. “People don’t freeze in May.”
Also, Café on Vine is always in need of donations of food. Executive Director Juanita Sullivan said the café can always use coffee, sugar, creamer, paper plates, napkins, paper towels, breakfast meats such as sausage, bacon and ham, and eggs. The Café is also in need of fresh fruits such as bananas, apples and oranges, as well as vegetables and juices such as orange and apple juice.
Meats such as ground beef, chicken for frying and turkeys are needed.
Sullivan said with Thanksgiving coming soon, the café needs donations of turkeys so they can store them and provide a hot meal for the holiday. Any turkeys not used for Thanksgiving will be used anyway to make sure people are getting a steady diet of protein.
Canned goods, and canned meats such as tuna, as well as box meals such as macaroni and cheese, and spaghetti are welcome.