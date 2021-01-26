 Skip to main content
Some area schools are closed, delaying the start of classes or are going virtual today because of the weather
Some area schools are closed, delaying the start of classes or are going virtual today because of the weather

Here's the school closing and delayed start list.

Amboy, closed

Annawan #226, virtual learning

Bennett, 2 hour late start

Calamus-Wheatland, 2 hour late start

Carbon Cliff -Barstow #36, closed, Remote Learning Day

Central DeWitt, closed

Chadwick-Millegeville, closed, Remote Learning Planning Day

Clinton Community Schools, Virtual Learning  

Durant schools, closed  

East Moline Christian, closed

Eastland #308, closed

Jordan Catholic, closed

Kewanee, Virtual Learning  

Louisa-Muscatine, closed  

Morning Sun Elementary, 2 hour late start

Morrison #6, closed, no remote learning

Muscatine, closed

Sterling Newman, closed  

North Cedar, 2 hour late start

Prince of Peace, closed 

Prophetstown/Lyndon/Tampico, closed 

Quad-Cities Christian (Preschool-12), closed T

Riverdale #100, closed. Remote Learning Day for B day students

Rivermont Collegiate, opening 10:30 a.m.

Rock Falls #13, Virtual Learning

Rock Falls High School, Remote Learning Day

Rockridge, closed

Sherrard, Remote Learning Day

St. Paul's Lutheran in Moline, closed

Unity Christian-Fulton, closed  

Wapello 2 hour late start

West Liberty, Virtual Learning Day

Wilton, closed

