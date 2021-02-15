 Skip to main content
Some area schools are closed today because of the weather
Some area schools are closed today because of the weather

Some area schools are closed today, delaying the start of classes, or doing virtual learning because of the weather.

Here is the list. 

All Saints, closed

Columbus Community schools, closed

Davenport schools, virtual learning day 

East Moline Christian Schools, closed

Great River Christian School, closed

Louisa-Muscatine schools, closed

Morning Sun Elementary, closed

Northeast Community schools, 2 hour late start

Prince of Peace-Clinton, closed

Rock Island/Milan #41, virtual learning 

Trinity Lutheran school, closed, virtual learning   

United Township High School, closed

Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus, closed

