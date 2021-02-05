 Skip to main content
Some area schools are closed today because of the weather
Some area schools are closed today because of the weather

Here's the list.

Alwood schools, closed

Amboy schools, closed

Andrew schools, closed

Bellevue schools, closed

Bennett schools, closed

Calalmus-Wheatland schools, closed

Carbon Cliff -Barstow #36, closed, remote learning

Delwood schools ,closed

Durant schools, opening 2 hours late

Easton Valley schools, closed

Louis-Muscatine schools, opening 2 hours late

Mercer County schools, closed

Morning Sun schools, opening 2 hours late

Muscatine schools, remote learning for PK-6

Sterling Newman Central High School, closed

North Cedar schools, opening 2 hours late.

Northeast schools, closed

Orion schools # 223, virtual learning

Prince of peace, Clinton, opening 2 hours late

Quad-Cities Christian Schools, closed

Riverbend schools, closed, remote learning

Riverdale #100, Port Byron, closed, remote learning

Rivermont Collegiate, opening at 10 a.m.

Rock Falls schools #13, closed, no E-learning

Rockridge schools, closed

Sauk Valley Community College, virtual learning

Sherrard schools, virtual learning

Tipton schools, delayed 2 hours

Unity Christian school, Fulton, opening 2 hours latre

Wapello schools, opening 2 hours late

West Carroll schools #314, closed

West Liberty schools, virtual learning

Wethersfield schools, virtual learning

Wilton schools, opening 2 hours late

