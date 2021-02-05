Some area schools are closed today because of the weather

Here's the list.
Alwood schools, closed
Amboy schools, closed
Andrew schools, closed
Bellevue schools, closed
Bennett schools, closed
Calalmus-Wheatland schools, closed
Carbon Cliff -Barstow #36, closed, remote learning
Delwood schools ,closed
Durant schools, opening 2 hours late
Easton Valley schools, closed
Louis-Muscatine schools, opening 2 hours late
Mercer County schools, closed
Morning Sun schools, opening 2 hours late
Muscatine schools, remote learning for PK-6
Sterling Newman Central High School, closed
North Cedar schools, opening 2 hours late.
Northeast schools, closed
Orion schools # 223, virtual learning
Prince of peace, Clinton, opening 2 hours late
Quad-Cities Christian Schools, closed
Riverbend schools, closed, remote learning
Riverdale #100, Port Byron, closed, remote learning
Rivermont Collegiate, opening at 10 a.m.
Rock Falls schools #13, closed, no E-learning
Rockridge schools, closed
Sauk Valley Community College, virtual learning
Sherrard schools, virtual learning
Tipton schools, delayed 2 hours
Unity Christian school, Fulton, opening 2 hours latre
Wapello schools, opening 2 hours late
West Carroll schools #314, closed
West Liberty schools, virtual learning
Wethersfield schools, virtual learning
Wilton schools, opening 2 hours late
