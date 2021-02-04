 Skip to main content
Some area schools are closed today or doing remote learning because of the weather
Some area schools are closed today or doing remote learning because of the weather

Here's the list.

Andrew schools, closed

Alwood, schools Remote learning

Bellevue schools, closed

Bennett schools, closed

Camanche schools, closed

Calamus-Wheatland, closed

Chadwick-Milledgeville, Remote learning

Clinton Community Schools, closed

Delwood schools, closed

Durant schools, closed

Erie schools, Remote learning

Easton Valley schools, closed

Maquoketa schools, closed

Morrison schools, remote learning

Mercer County schools, Remote learning

North Cedar schools, closed

Northeast schools, closed

Orion schools #223, Virtual Learning 

Prophetstown, Tampico, Lyndon schools, Remote learning 

Prince of Peace, Clinton, closed

Riverbend schools, closed, Remote Learning

Riverdale #100 schools-PortByron, closed, Remote Learning 

Rivermont Collegiate, closed

Sherrard schools, closed, Virtual Learning

Tipton schools, closed

Unity Christian-Fulton, closed

West Carroll #313, closed

West Liberty schools, Virtual Learning  

Wilton schools, closed

