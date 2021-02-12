 Skip to main content
Some area schools are delaying the start of classes today because of the weather
Some area schools are delaying the start of classes today because of the weather

Here's the list of school delays.

Bennett schools, 2 hour late start

Calamus-Wheatland, 2 hour late start

Camanche schools, 2 hour late start

Central DeWitt schools, 2 hour late start

Clinton schools, 2 hour late start

Prince of Peace-Clinton, 2 hour late start

Riverbend schoools, 2 hour late startI

Tipton schools, 2 hour late start

Unity Christian School-Fulton, 2 hour late start

