Some area schools are delaying the start of classes today because of the weather

Here's the list of school delays.
Bennett schools, 2 hour late start
Calamus-Wheatland, 2 hour late start
Camanche schools, 2 hour late start
Central DeWitt schools, 2 hour late start
Clinton schools, 2 hour late start
Prince of Peace-Clinton, 2 hour late start
Riverbend schoools, 2 hour late startI
Tipton schools, 2 hour late start
Unity Christian School-Fulton, 2 hour late start
