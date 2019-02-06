Here's a list of schools delaying the start of classes today because of the weather. This list will be updated as schools report.
Alwood schools, closed
Andrew schools, delayed 2 hours
Annawan schools, delayed 2 hours
Cambridge schools, delayed 2 hours
Chadwick-Milledgeville schools, delayed 2 hours
Columbus schools, delayed 2 hours
Delwood schools, delayed 2 hours
Easton Valley, delayed 2 hours
East Coloma-Nelson schools, delayed 2 hours
Eastland schools, opening late 2 hours
Erie schools, delayed 2 hours
East Moline Christian School, closed
Galesburg schools, closed
Geneseo schools, closed
Kewanee schools, delayed 2 hours
Louisa-Muscatine schools, delayed 2 hours
Morning Sun schools, delayed 2 hours
Morrison schools, delayed 2 hours
Muscatine schools, opening late 2 hours
Mercer County schools, closed
Montmorency schools, delayed 2 hours
Newman Central-Sterling,delayed 2 hours
Orion schools, closed
Prophetstown/Lyndon/Tampico schools, delayed 2 hours
Rock Falls High School, delayed 2 hours
Rockridge schools, closed
Riverbend schools, delayed 2 hours
Riverdale Schools Port Byron, delayed 2 hours
Sterling schools, delayed 2 hours
Unity Christian-Fulton, opening 10 a.m.
Wapello schools, delayed 2 hours
West Liberty schools, delayed 2 hours
West Carroll schools, delayed 2 hours
Wethersfield-Kewanee schools, opening late 2 hours