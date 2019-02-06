Try 1 month for 99¢
Here's a list of schools delaying the start of classes today because of the weather. This list will be updated as schools report.

Alwood schools, closed

Andrew schools, delayed 2 hours

Annawan schools, delayed 2 hours

Cambridge schools, delayed 2 hours

Chadwick-Milledgeville schools, delayed 2 hours

Columbus schools, delayed 2 hours

Delwood schools, delayed 2 hours

Easton Valley, delayed 2 hours

East Coloma-Nelson schools, delayed 2 hours

Eastland schools, opening late 2 hours

Erie schools, delayed 2 hours

East Moline Christian School, closed

Galesburg schools, closed

Geneseo schools, closed

Kewanee schools, delayed 2 hours

Louisa-Muscatine schools, delayed 2 hours

Morning Sun schools, delayed 2 hours

Morrison schools, delayed 2 hours

Muscatine schools, opening late 2 hours

Mercer County schools, closed

Montmorency schools, delayed 2 hours

Newman Central-Sterling,delayed 2 hours

Orion schools, closed

Prophetstown/Lyndon/Tampico schools, delayed 2 hours

Rock Falls High School, delayed 2 hours

Rockridge schools, closed

Riverbend schools, delayed 2 hours

Riverdale Schools Port Byron, delayed 2 hours

Sterling schools, delayed 2 hours

Unity Christian-Fulton, opening 10 a.m.

Wapello schools, delayed 2 hours

West Liberty schools, delayed 2 hours

West Carroll schools, delayed 2 hours

Wethersfield-Kewanee schools, opening late 2 hours

