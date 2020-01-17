Some area schools are dismissing classes early or are closed today because of the weather

Here's the list.
Columbus Junction Schools, dismissing at 2 p.m.
Eagle Ridge School-Carbon Cliff, dismissing at 1 p.m.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Sherrard elementary schools, dismissing at noon
Sherrard junior and senior high schools, dismissing at 11 a.m.
West Liberty Schools, closed
Quad-City Times
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today