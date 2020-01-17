You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Some area schools are dismissing classes early or are closed today because of the weather
breaking alert

Some area schools are dismissing classes early or are closed today because of the weather

{{featured_button_text}}

Here's the list.

Columbus Junction Schools, dismissing at 2 p.m.

Eagle Ridge School-Carbon Cliff, dismissing at 1 p.m.

Sherrard elementary schools, dismissing at noon

Sherrard junior and senior high schools, dismissing at 11 a.m.

West Liberty Schools, closed

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News