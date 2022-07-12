Some companies cash in during Pride Month. These local businesses maintain LGBTQ+ activism as a business culture

Pride month is over, and as some companies end ad campaigns aimed at cashing in on the LGBTQ+ celebration, others maintain their support year-round.

Think tank Data for Progress recently published its Corporate Accountability Project, showing pride sponsors have donated a combined $1.6 million to anti-LGBTQ+ campaigns, with companies such as Toyota and Microsoft gracing the list.

Commemorating the 1969 Stonewall Riots, pride month is a host of parades and parties coupled with efforts to raise awareness about the challenges members of the LGBTQ+ community face.

For allies and the LGBTQ+ community alike, pride month is a time of celebration, acceptance and representation.

“Pride month is important to me because it's a time in which I feel that I am not alone in struggles that I have faced concerning how people view me after learning who I am and who I love,” said recent PV graduate and future University of Iowa student Bella Vondracek who identifies as queer.

But even a celebration as wholesome as this one is not free from the often faulty activism of corporations.

“I believe corporate allyship can be a great thing as long as it is done year-round. For a company to say that they ‘stand with’ the LGBTQA+ community in June while actively giving money and resources to other organizations against the community is wholeheartedly unproductive,” she said. “Additionally, to throw a rainbow on a shirt that is only available for thirty days is not enough to call a business an ally.”

Companies such as Target have capitalized on pride month, selling everything from $80-dollar rainbow bocce ball sets to pride coasters.

But these corporations’ donations tell a different story.

Not only does this point to the inauthenticity of corporations’ efforts during pride month, but it begs a greater question: How can companies be effective allies?

Local businesses may have the answer.

Clock, Inc. is a community center based in Rock Island, Ill., that provides a safe space for LGBTQ+ individuals. One facet of the organization’s work is partnering with local businesses as part of a company training program. Executive Director of Clock, Inc. provided greater insight on the two trainings it offers, LGBT+: The Basics and Transgender 101.

“Our training raises awareness and educates those on the issues directly impacting LGBT+ individuals. We visit schools, organizations and other meeting places in the Quad City area, share personal stories and provide time to ask questions in a safe space and have a real, honest conversation about LGBT+ issues,” Norris said. “This training helps advance equity and inclusion for transgender and gender nonconforming people, broaden understanding of LGBT+ issues, express personal experiences and increase access to affirming mental health services.”

Partnering with every organization from school districts to churches, Clock, Inc. has made a direct impact on local companies.