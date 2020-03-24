Some Illinois child care centers are reopening

Although Skip-a-Long normally serves hundreds of children at four Illinois locations, only the Moline site will open today (Thursday) and Friday. It will host 15 children who were already enrolled in one of the agency's four sites and whose parents are deemed "essential workers," Mendenhall said.

On Monday, Skip-a-Long will open to people not previously enrolled. It is prepared to accept 20 new children, "but (it) could be less, we just don’t know," Mendenhall said.

There are specific rules under the emergency license, including that a room may have no more than 10 children in it.

In Iowa, the Department of Human Services estimates there are 4,300 child care centers and households in the state and that most are at capacity.

That is not the case at the Scott County Family Y, though, which operates early learning (day care) centers as well as centers for school-aged children in kindergarten through sixth grade.

"As of today, the need hasn't been as high," Frank Klipsch IV, the Y's communication and marketing director, said on Wednesday.

One reason is that many parents are home — either because they are unemployed or because they are working remotely and can keep their children at home without need for daycare.