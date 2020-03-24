Some Illinois child care centers are reopening

Skip-a-Long Developmental Services, a nonprofit agency that can provide day care to about 550 children in the Illinois Quad-Cities, has been granted an emergency license to reopen, beginning Thursday.
Skip-a-Long and all other licensed day care centers and licensed homes in Illinois have been been closed since Friday, March 21, upon order of Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Only private homes serving up to six children remained open because they are legally license-exempt.
The closure is in contrast to Iowa, where Gov. Kim Reynolds has allowed all child care centers to stay open.
In Illinois, the governor's order contained a provision in which centers could apply for emergency licenses and, if they were already licensed, they could reopen immediately upon application under a five-day grace period.
That is what happened at Skip-a-Long and two other centers, Kindercare Learning Center and Small Hands, Big Hearts, both in Rock Island, and four homes, according to a listing from the state.
The number of centers and homes receiving emergency licenses to reopen will evolve daily, Marcy Mendenhall, president and CEO of Skip-a-Long Family and Community Services, said.
Although Skip-a-Long normally serves hundreds of children at four Illinois locations, only the Moline site will open today (Thursday) and Friday. It will host 15 children who were already enrolled in one of the agency's four sites and whose parents are deemed "essential workers," Mendenhall said.
On Monday, Skip-a-Long will open to people not previously enrolled. It is prepared to accept 20 new children, "but (it) could be less, we just don’t know," Mendenhall said.
There are specific rules under the emergency license, including that a room may have no more than 10 children in it.
In Iowa, the Department of Human Services estimates there are 4,300 child care centers and households in the state and that most are at capacity.
That is not the case at the Scott County Family Y, though, which operates early learning (day care) centers as well as centers for school-aged children in kindergarten through sixth grade.
"As of today, the need hasn't been as high," Frank Klipsch IV, the Y's communication and marketing director, said on Wednesday.
One reason is that many parents are home — either because they are unemployed or because they are working remotely and can keep their children at home without need for daycare.
The Y is taking all recommended precautions, including taking a child's temperature before he or she is dropped off, Klipsch said. Children with a temperature of 100.4 or higher are not allowed to stay.
In a related development, the Y is looking to add community food pick up at its locations, he said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.