Some lucky person purchased a Mega Millions ticket from Smokin’ Joe’s in Davenport and is set to pocket $1 million for matching the first five numbers in Friday’s drawing, according to the Iowa Lottery.

The person missed guessing the mega ball which would have meant winning the $320 million jackpot. It was the only ticket in the country to win a $1 million prize. It is Iowa’s fourth big lottery win of 2023.

Friday’s winning numbers were 13-62-65-67-69 and the mega ball was 14.

No one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot so the big prize will climb an estimated $343 million annuity, with a $180.1 million lump-sum option for the game’s next drawing on Tuesday.

Smokin’ Joe’s, located at 3120 Rockingham Road, will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the $1 million-winning ticket.

Prizes of $1 million must be claimed at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.