Some Quad-Cities first responders concerned about PPE as pandemic continues

Noyd said it had been challenging to restock protective equipment, and with people moving around more than they were earlier in the pandemic, the fire department is answering more calls.

“We’re seeing some difficulty with that,” Noyd said.

Some supplies MEDIC requested in January still have not arrived, Frederiksen said.

“We could see some concerns with gloves,” Frederiksen said.

MEDIC ambulance crews have always worn those on every call, she said.

Another potential concern is masks and face coverings, Frederiksen said. The kind that her employees use must be fitted and there are many varieties. That means 160 masks must be expended every time a fitting is necessary.

Both said their agencies also used masks on patients when they could, they said.

For MEDIC, that is potentially another 2,000 masks every month.

“Are we going to be able to get those?” she said.

She said there was a good reserve of them available in Scott County but could not provide an exact number.