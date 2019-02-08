Try 1 month for 99¢
Icy day

Ice coats the branches of a tree on Thursday in Davenport.

 John Schultz, Quad-City Times

Hi ho, hi ho, it's off to school we go today, but for many of us it will be 2 hours late. 

Here's the list of schools that are starting the day late because of weather.

Andrew schools, delayed 2 hours

Bennett schools, delayed 2 hours

Calamus-Wheatland schools, opening late 2 hours

Columbus Junction schools, delayed 2 hours

Durant schools, delayed 2 hours

Easton Valley schools, delayed 2 hours

Morrison schools, delayed 2 hours

Louisa-Muscatine schools, opening late 2 hours

Muscatine schools, delayed 2 hours

Northeast schools, delayed 2 hours

River Bend schoools, delayed 2 hours

Riverdale schools-Port Byron, delayed 2 hours

Tipton schools, delayed 2 hours

Unity Christian-Fulton, delayed 2 hours

West Liberty schools, delayed 2 hours

Wilton schools, delayed 2 hours

