Hi ho, hi ho, it's off to school we go today, but for many of us it will be 2 hours late.
Here's the list of schools that are starting the day late because of weather.
Andrew schools, delayed 2 hours
Bennett schools, delayed 2 hours
Calamus-Wheatland schools, opening late 2 hours
Columbus Junction schools, delayed 2 hours
Durant schools, delayed 2 hours
Easton Valley schools, delayed 2 hours
Morrison schools, delayed 2 hours
Louisa-Muscatine schools, opening late 2 hours
Muscatine schools, delayed 2 hours
Northeast schools, delayed 2 hours
River Bend schoools, delayed 2 hours
Riverdale schools-Port Byron, delayed 2 hours
Tipton schools, delayed 2 hours
Unity Christian-Fulton, delayed 2 hours
West Liberty schools, delayed 2 hours
Wilton schools, delayed 2 hours