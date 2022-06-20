 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Some Silvis residents will be under boil order

Silvis residents living on 12th Street from 4th Ave. to 5th Ave. will have water shut off for a period of time Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

The shut-off will allow the public works team to replace the water main on 5th Avenue. While they work on the repair 12th Street will be closed all day.

Once water service is restored, residents will be on a mandatory boil order for at least 24 hours.

The city will notify residents once the boil order has been lifted. 

Anyone with questions may call City Hall during business hours 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at 309-792-9181.

