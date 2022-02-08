Someone ordered the wrong size diving blocks for United Township's pool. East Moline is out another $10,000 to get new ones

The East Moline City Council authorized a second $10,000 to send back the United Township High School pool’s diving blocks, which were ordered 8.5 inches too short for competition.

Mike Firth, swim coach and aquatic facility manager of the pool, which doubles for municipal uses, told East Moline council members on Monday the project was drawn up and measurements submitted to a manufacturer by his predecessor. He'd started in time to finish up funding for the project already in motion, he said.

"My predecessor started the order with everything, and got everything approved. And yeah, not sure why that height was determined as the height that was for the pool and for the blocks," Firth told the council members. "Since we got them in October and kind of realized the situation we're in, I've had multiple construction and cement people come in trying to develop an idea of how to create a pedestal to install the blocks onto, but that creates issues with the other components that are attached to the block that then also get raised up eight and a half inches, where they're not supposed to be."

The city had approved $10,000 for the project in 2021, and the United Township boosters contributed $14,000, Firth said. The re-worked blocks Firth expects to cost about $12,700, with the city’s portion to be $10,000, to put a new base arm on the blocks.

The current blocks, from the 1980s, Firth added, needed to replaced. Firth said the blocks' top surface have lost a lot of traction, and competitors are slipping and falling into the pool.

"There's been people slipping, a lot of scraped knees and people falling in dangerously into the pool when they aren't expecting that," Firth said. "And then just the metal components that are anchored to the like pool deck are becoming very rusty."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.