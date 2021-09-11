Son of Rocky graduate recalls 9/11 tragedy intertwined with his family

Gregarious. Mets fan. World traveler. Always finding friends near and far, even in unlikely places.

That’s how Jake Campbell, knows his late mom, Jill Maurer-Campbell.

She died when Jake was just 10 months old, in the World Trade Center attack on Sept. 11. Even though he may not remember her himself, anecdotes from his dad, grandparents, coworkers, friends, and an online tribute page relay memories to her son.

“She would just meet people in far off places and they'd stick around and correspond and they never left her heart, even after she went back to New York,” Jake said. “Just the way that she treated other people with kindness and love and acceptance has been something that's stuck with me because I've never heard anyone say even a neutral word about her. It's always people who remember her smile and the way that she brought life into whatever they were doing.”

Jake is also the son of the late Steve Campbell, a 1983 Rock Island High School graduate, who enlisted in the U.S. Marines and became a police officer in New York City. He met Jill at a party hosted by mutual friends. Jake was born three years later.