Sonya Brown Christmas Dinner to serve no-cost Christmas meal on the holiday

For the past decade, while many other Quad-Citians are still asleep on Christmas morning, Aaron Brown is cooking.

He starts his Christmas day hours before the sun rises, firing up roasters for turkey and ham in the Faith Walk World Outreach building as he prepares to welcome guests for a no-cost holiday meal. 

"We start cooking at 2 a.m. so it's ready to go, fresh and hot," Brown said. 

Brown, his family and volunteers will serve meats, mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing and more at the Sonya Brown Christmas Dinner, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 25 at 1450 Avenue of the Cities, Silvis. The event is free and open to the public. 

The Brown family began holding the event in 2012 after Brown heard God speak to him, saying he should cook a Christmas meal and that all necessary help will be provided. The meal was named after Brown's brother's wife, who died in 2010 after battling kidney and lung cancer. 

Volunteers come from all over the region to help out, he said, from Springfield, Ill. to Wisconsin — a group of about 25 people ensure the day runs smoothly. 

Depending on the year and the weather, the dinner has fed anywhere from 50 to almost 200 people. Bad weather tends to draw bigger crowds, Brown said, but it's hard to predict how many people will stop by. 

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown said that instead of hosting an in-person meal, the group of volunteers gave away 35 $100 gift cards to those in need.

"We're hoping for a great turnout," he said of this year's dinner.

