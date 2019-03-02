An exhibit titled Sounds of the City by Des Moines artist Robert Reeves has opened at the Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, Bettendorf, and will continue through March 29.
The sights and sounds of Chicago are a prevalent theme in his work. Reeves seeks to draw the viewer into the moment and elicit a personal re-examination of the familiar.
Reeves was born in 1970 to a desperate runaway who sold him to gypsies who in turn traded him for a bag of seed corn, some magic beans, and a carton of Kools to a lovely couple from Waterloo, Iowa who raised him as their own, according to a news release.