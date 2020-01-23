South Concord Street closed in Davenport due to ice jams, flooding

South Concord Street closed in Davenport due to ice jams, flooding

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Road closed

FILE: South Concord Street in Davenport is closed at River Drive because of rising floodwaters caused by ice jams.

 Rick Rector

South Concord Street in Davenport has been closed between River Drive and Utah Avenue until further notice, according to the city of Davenport's website.

Davenport Public Works has been in communication with the Scott County Emergency Management Agency and local National Weather Service Office, the news release said.

Water is over the road along sections of South Concord between River Drive and Utah Avenue.Snow has the potential to worsen travel along the stretch.

Current river levels at Lock and Dam 15 are 13 feet however, ice jams south of the location have the potential to push river levels up south of that location.  Deposits of ice are also possible.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News