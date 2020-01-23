South Concord Street closed in Davenport due to ice jams, flooding

South Concord Street in Davenport has been closed between River Drive and Utah Avenue until further notice, according to the city of Davenport's website.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Davenport Public Works has been in communication with the Scott County Emergency Management Agency and local National Weather Service Office, the news release said.

Water is over the road along sections of South Concord between River Drive and Utah Avenue.Snow has the potential to worsen travel along the stretch.

Current river levels at Lock and Dam 15 are 13 feet however, ice jams south of the location have the potential to push river levels up south of that location. Deposits of ice are also possible.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0